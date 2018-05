We speak with Alex McCredie from One task, who are developing smart camera technology that can detect mobile phone use to help stop the rise of driving using a mobile, he says its not revenue raising its about lowering accidents and loss of life which we know is happening, people using a mobile phone is a massive problem with police catching 100 a day, Alex said there system caught 750 in 6 hours.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Alex-McCredie.mp3