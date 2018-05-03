Teenager Approached by Stranger at Charlestown

Lake Macquarie police are investigating an alleged child approach incident in Charlestown on Thursday morning.

It’s believed a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop along Algona road at around 8am when a car pulled up nearby and the male driver started talking to her.

A bystander intervened and the man drove off.

The car is believed to be grey or silver while the driver is described as being bald, aged in his 40s with freckles

Police are urging anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.