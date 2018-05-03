The humble chicken parmy is no.34 on a world list of food greats!

Celebrity Chef and show friend Iain “Huey” Hewitson gives his recipe for a great chicken parmigiana and who doesn’t love a good parma!
listen to the podcast here.
http://www.hueyskitchen.com.au/
Click here to go to Hueys Youtube channel
Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson
Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.