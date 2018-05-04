GRAND FINAL LIVE SITES

If you were not lucky enough to secure tickets to the A-League Grand Final Show Down at McDonald Jones Stadium this Saturday there are a number of family friendly places to watch the game while soaking up the great Novocastrian atmosphere.

YOU CAN HEAR ALL THE ACTION OF THE GRAND FINAL LIVE ON 2HD!

From the A-LEAGUE grand final live site outside Mcdonald Jones Stadium – Benny Jones and host of well-known football personalities including home town favourite and former Newcastle player Daniel McBreen, Adam Peacock and a host of stars from across the A-League will bring you a big Pre Grand Final program from 5pm.

Then from 7pm the A-League Grand Final action as Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne Victory.

LAKE MACQUARIE – Speers Point

Details: Lake Macquarie City Council and Greater Bank will host a public, big screen viewing of the game at Speers Point Park. Families are being encouraged to bring picnic blankets and camping chairs – there will be food and drink vans on site.

Free event Time: 5pm before the 7.50pm kick-off.

LAKE MACQUARIE – Glendale

Details: Event Cinemas Glendale are hosting an Unofficial Grand Final Party … Watch the game live on the big screen. Grab your tickets at www.eventcinemas.com.au

$6 Time: 7pm pre-game show … 7.50pm kick-off.

NEWCASTLE