Man Missing from Lake Macquarie

Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a man from Lake Macquarie.

34-year-old Jeffrey Hodgson hasn’t been heard from since Tuesday.

It’s thought he was driving a grey Mitsubishi Pajero with NSW registration CO71YK.

Mr Hodgson was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, denim shorts and yellow work boots.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance and has a tattoo on his left shoulder and upper arm and also has a noticeable scar on his forehead and left leg.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.