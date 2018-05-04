Brent Bultitude

NASA is launching a spacecraft to Mars on the 5th of May – David Reneke explains

Launching in a few days, NASA’s next mission to Mars, Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) David tells us why and what its for and looks at the future of humans on earth and in space.

Who is David Reneke?

David Reneke, one of Australia’s most well known and respected amateur astronomers and lecturers, has over 50 years experience in astronomy with links to some of the world’s leading astronomical institutions. David is the Editor for Australia’s Astro-Space News Magazine, past news editor of Sky & Space Magazine and is now affiliated as a writer and publicist for the prestigious Australasian Science magazine.
