Brent Bultitude, Uncategorized

Weekly New Chat With Hamish Finlay

Brent and Hamish discuss the news from the week. This week new camera technology to detect drivers using mobile phones, living on $40 a week, and the politicians that are out of touch, and much more

Listen to the podcast here.

Previous ArticleNext Article
As a proud novocastrian Mike has been in the entertainment area as a DJ for over 30 years, this introduced him to radio and accepting a promotion position with 2HD/NEWFM and moved into a reception role and then into a producer position with Carter Edward in 2017 and in 2018 became the executive producer of the Brent Bultitude Show where he and Brent strive to bring a fun and entertaining show. In his spare time he spends time with family, his wife Lisa, their five children aged from 3-11 and being geek with tech as amateur radio operator, producing video and audio projects and sleeping!
X
X