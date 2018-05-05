2HD broadcast live from McDonald Jones Stadium with Benny Jones for the pre game show and spoke to Josh Risdon, Travis Dodd , CEO of the Newcastle Jets Lawrie McKinna and some Newcastle Jets fans Riley & Keenan.
As a proud novocastrian Mike has been in the entertainment area as a DJ for over 30 years, this introduced him to radio and accepting a promotion position with 2HD/NEWFM and moved into a reception role and then into a producer position with Carter Edward in 2017 and in 2018 became the executive producer of the Brent Bultitude Show where he and Brent strive to bring a fun and entertaining show. In his spare time he spends time with family, his wife Lisa, their five children aged from 3-11 and being geek with tech as amateur radio operator, producing video and audio projects and sleeping!