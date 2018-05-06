Five Injured in Port Stephens Explosion

Five people, including one teenager have been left injured following an explosion at a home in Port Stephens.

Emergency services were called to a property on Sandy Point Road, Corlette, just after 5pm on Sunday night.

Upon arrival NSW Ambulance treated five people for burns.

A 16-year-old boy suffered burns to his face, arms, and torso while a man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were treated for burns to their legs and torso.

All three were flown to the Royal North Shore Hospital.

The teenager was reportedly in a critical condition, while the man and woman were in serious but stable conditions.

Two others, a man and a woman also aged in their 40s were treated at the scene for burns before being transported to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial investigations suggest the explosion was caused by a flammable liquid being poured onto a fire pit on a patio.