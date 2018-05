Richard & Kim spoke with Port Stephens Duty MLC, Catherine Cusack about the State Government announcement of $3 million dollars to establish a koala hospital in Port Stephens. It will aim to help conserve the declining koala population. Koalas in NSW have declined by more than 25% over past two decades.

