Donald Trump is weathering the Stormy Daniels scandal – Dr Keith Suters update us.

We speak with Dr Keith Suters gives us in layman’s terms what will happen in the US to the President, North Korea and more.

Listen to the podcast here.


http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.

