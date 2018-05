Geoff and Brent talk new smart tvs for the masses, alexa home helper with camera , screen plus other cool tech and advice for seniors for free tech training at Wallsend library-

https://www.telstra.com.au/tech-savvy-seniors

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-7052018.mp3

Geoff is from www.EFTM.com