The budget is looming, what can we expect, Jason Murphy is in Canberra and chats to Brent about the Budget and what to expect from some income tax cuts to new infrastructure projects.

Who Is Jason Murphy

He is a Melbourne-based economist and writer and previously worked at:

The Australian Treasury,

the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Nauru, and

The Australian Financial Review.

