Adopt a cow (save a farmer)

Brent speaks with 7th generation dairy farmer John Fairley about a local drought in the area of Picton and his call for help with a adopt a cow fundraisier to feed the cows up to September.
For just $135 you can adopt a cow and name the cow plus receive a tour of the farm.
You can also donate any amount you can afford it all helps

Listen to the podcast here.


How 5 years have changed the landscape.(source facebook)

To adopt a cow and support Country Valley people can deposit the $135 to the Country Valley bank account.

Details: JE and SA Fairley. BSB: 082-883. Account number: 61-663-5557.

Please include your name and contact details so Country Valley can email a picture of your new family member.

visit the facebook page here.
https://www.facebook.com/CountryValleyMilk/

Website.
http://www.countryvalley.com.au/
Phone.
(02) 4677 2223

