Food Glorious Food with Iain “Huey’ Hewitson

Huey and Brent chat Newcastle, soccer, Cher, Hueys tomato chilli jam and discuss some vegetarian options.

A WARM WINTER SALAD

Preheat your oven to 180C. Toss 2 cups of 2cm cubes of crustless sourdough in olive oil, put in a tray in one layer and roast, tossing every now and then until golden.

Cut peeled, seeded pumpkin into a similar size and put 3 good cups into a separate tray. Season, toss with oil and cook until lightly caramelised and tender.

Whilst still hot, toss the croutons with a generous amount of freshly grated parmesan.

Then finely slice 8-10 brussels sprouts, leaving behind the cores, and toss with the pumpkin, croutons, half a punnet of quartered cherry tomatoes and a really good handful of washed Italian (flat leaf) parsley leaves.

Dress to taste with sherry vinegar (or lemon juice), olive oil, salt and pepper, and any leftover parmesan (adding extra, if you like).

Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)

Otaki, New Zealand

Culinary career

Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.