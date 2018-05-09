Car Ploughs into Salamander Bay Chemist

A man has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital after a car crashed into a pharmacy at Salamander Bay this morning.
It’s believed a Toyota Corolla ploughed into the shop around 8:15am, pinning an employee to a wall.
The 35-year-old man was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital with suspected hip and leg injuries.
He’s said to be in a stable condition.
The 71-year-old driver was uninjured.
Police breath tested her at the scene where she returned a negative result.
Her car will now undergo mechanical testing.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.