Dieting may find a new helper in your DNA

Everybody is different in the makeup of there bodys, MYDNA has created a diet plan based on your personal DNA

Allan Sheffield, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at myDNA

The quest for better health outcomes are in Allan’s DNA. Together with his father and leading geneticist Associate Professor Les Sheffield, the duo created the genetic testing heath organisation myDNA Life in 2007 (formally known as GenesFX Health).Combining the strengths of his father along with his own background working for blue chip technology companies IBM, Fujitsu and Telstra, they were able to deliver a shared vision of combining genetics and technology as a national service.Today, myDNA has a growing team of clinical experts and support staff and have become the leading provider of pharmacogenomic and nutrigenomic testing in Australia and overseas.