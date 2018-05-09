DNA and Genealogy – Michelle Patient tells all

The world has changed and many families in Australia have moved from different parts of the world and many have lost contact and DNA can help find your history, where you come from, and even can connect you to people who are related to you that you may have lost, Michelle Patient is expert in the area of DNA research explains to Brent the changes in the world and use of DNA.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Michelle-Patient.mp3



Scientist by education, a computer nerd/geek, genealogist, public speaker and DNA enthusiast Australian Michelle Patient has had a life-long interest in family stories, facts and data. Born in Manly, on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, she grew up with an elderly grandmother whose stories, photographs and other family treasures started her interest. In 1989, looking for her English half-sister led Michelle to becoming an in-depth family history researcher since 1999, and in 2005 reconnected her mother with her birth family. Adding DNA research to her genealogy tool kit has greatly changed Michelle’s research, revealed a few skeletons and broken down many brick walls.

Member of Society of Australian Genealogists, the New Zealand Society of Genealogists, the Society of Genealogists (UK), the Guild of One-Name Studies and the International Society of Genetic Genealogists.

Michelle has spoken at various events in England (WDYTYA Live 2017, GOONS conference 2017 and Exodus 2013), around Australia (including AFFHO Congress 2018) and New Zealand.

Currently employed speaking to community groups about various aspects of family history and helps adoptees and children of adoptees who want to know more about their roots.