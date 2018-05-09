Featured, Richard and Kim Robert Gauta shannaMay 9, 2018 3:20 amMay 9, 2018 General Manger of the Newcastle Fisherman’s Co-operative, Robert Gauta told Richard & Kim what he’s hearing from local professional fisherman about the impact seismic testing is having on fishing grounds off the coast of Newcastle. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Rober-Gauta-2HD-Interview-.mp3 News Previous ArticleUSA-IRAN deal in question, Donald Trump walks away- Dr Keith Suter explainsNext ArticleNathan Brown