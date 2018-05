A man has died after being hit by a car at Nelson Bay this afternoon.

It’s believed a bicycle and a car collided near the roundabout on Gowrie Avenue and Shoal Bay Road just before 3:30pm.

The man, who suffered critical injuries was treated by paramedics at the scene but later died in hospital.

A Sydney man driving the car was taken to Tomaree Hospital for mandatory testing.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.