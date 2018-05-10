Dual Citizenship has taken another 5 heads – Lorraine Finlay explains

Brent Spoke with Lorraine Finlay who is a constitutional law expert about the implications and Brent poses some questions about possible changes to the constitution.

listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Lorraine-Finlay.mp3



Lorraine Finlay is a lecturer in the School of Law at Murdoch University. Her research interests include criminal law, constitutional law, international criminal law and public international law.

Lorraine joined Murdoch University in 2010 from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (WA), where she worked as a State Prosecutor. She has also previously worked at the High Court of Australia, initially as the Legal Research Officer and then as an Associate to The Hon. Justice J D Heydon. In 2009 she was selected as a Singapura Scholar with the NYU@NUS program. As part of this program she was awarded a dual LL.M in Law and the Global Economy (with a concentration in Justice and Human Rights) from New York University and in International & Comparative Law from the National University of Singapore.

Lorraine currently lectures in Constitutional Law and has previously taught Criminal Law and as part of the International Human Rights Law Program in Geneva. She is a Research Scholar with the Centre for Public, International & Comparative Law (University of Queensland) and a Fellow with the Murdoch Learning Excellence Academcy (LEAD). Lorraine has been awarded a number of teaching and research awards, including the OLT Citation for Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning (2013), Vice-Chancellor’s Citation for Excellence in Enhancing Learning (2013), Dean’s Service Award (2010 & 2011), Dean’s Research Prize Commendation (2011) and MSLS Lecturer of the Year (2011 & 2014).

In addition, Lorraine is the Director of the Mooting Program at Murdoch. She is the Faculty Advisor to the Moot Court Bench, and is responsible for coaching a number of Murdoch’s international moot teams. This includes award-winning teams in competitions such as the Philip C. Jessup Public International Law Moot (2013 International Quarter Finalists), International Maritime Law & Arbitration Moot (2011 Winning Team), INADR International Mediation Tournament (2014 H. Case Ellis Mediation Award Winners & 2011 Winning Team – Mediation Division) and IT & Privacy Law International Moot (2011 Ambassador Round Winning Team).