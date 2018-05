Winter can be more painful for suffers of eczema and from the 14th of May it is eczema awareness week.

Brent Speaks with Craig Jones from Moogoo about Eczema and some ways to soothe and care for the situation.

listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Craig-Jones-10052018.mp3

visit Moogoo here for their products

https://moogoo.com.au/