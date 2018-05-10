Man Shot in Lake Macquarie

Police are investigating after a man presented himself to the John Hunter Hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

It follows an earlier Triple Zero call, where officers were called to Renfrew Crescent in Edgeworth with reports a gun had been fired at about 5pm.

A short time later, a 30-year-old man sought treatment at hospital for a gunshot wound to his right lower leg.

A crime scene has been established as officers continue investigations.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.