New Maitland Hospital Plans Unveiled

The first design plans for the new Maitland Hospital have been unveiled by the State Government today.

The $450 million dollar project will include an emergency service and operating theatres, along with a wide range of additional facilities such as mental health, rehabilitation and chemotherapy services.

A team of State Government officials will be at the Stockland Greenhills information desk next Saturday to hear feedback and answer any questions.

Initial work for the hospital began at the Metford site earlier this year.