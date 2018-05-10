Pizza Shop Robbed in Stockton

Police are appealing for public assistance after a pizza restaurant was robbed near Newcastle on Thursday night.

At about 5pm, two men entered the shop on Mitchell Street in Stockton and threatened a female employee.

The men stole cash and the woman’s phone before fleeing to a waiting getaway car.

No one was physically harmed in the alleged robbery.

Both men are described as being of Caucasian appearance and aged in their 20s.

One of the men is about 178 centimetres tall with a large build and wearing a white hooded jumper and black sunglasses.

The other man is described as being 185 centimetres tall, with a thin build and wearing a blue hooded jumper.

Anyone with more information is urged to come forward.