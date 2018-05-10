Wallsend Woman Charged With Fraud

Police have charged a Wallsend woman with multiple fraud offences, following extensive investigations throughout the Newcastle region.

It’s believed the 29-year-old set up fake identities and bank accounts, which were allegedly used to sell items on various online trading sites.

The woman was arrested at about 6:45pm on Tuesday.

She was charged with three counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

She fronted court for the first time yesterday but was refused bail.

Her next court date has been set for Thursday, May 17 2018.

Inquiries are continuing.