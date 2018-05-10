Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

Its been a BIG week in Australian Politics with the budget and then 5 more politicians have fallen with the dual citizenship law.

Brent and Mark speak about the benefits of the $10 tax cut and its use, the debt, and popularity of the leaders, Marks Facebook group and the fury about recent comments from Pete Fitzsimons regarding Israel Farou beliefs and more.

listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-100502018.mp3



You can follow Mark Lathams outsiders on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/MarkLathamsOutsiders/

To buy a copy of Mark and Alans cookbook click here.

http://au.newhollandpublishers.com/books/cooking/conversations-in-the-kitchen.html