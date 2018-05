Brent spoke with the Senator Pauline Hanson after her reply to the federal budget 2018, Pauline has given her response raising issues with the budget and the disappointment of care for pensioners

Senator Hanson will be calling for a significant raise to the aged pension – $150 a fortnight & called for self-funded retires to receive a concessional healthcare card and more

listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Pauline-Hanson-11052018.mp3

http://www.onenation.org.au

(Image Source Facebook)