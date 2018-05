Gavin comes to us live from the Ourimbah store, and explains whats at the store, A listener has asked about how to stop a dog digging the lawn(deter is the product you need),some gardenia’s have changed colour, Gavin gives his advice, the temperture changes will affect plants what you should and more.

You can visit Gavin and the team at Warners bay and Ourimbah

online at https://www.leerowans.com.au

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LeeRowansGardenworld