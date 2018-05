Newcastle soccer icon and Liverpool star, Craig Johnston spoke to Richard & Kim about the letter he wrote to the FFA calling for them to make amends over the Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory Grand Final debacle. He also believes the FFA should give young kids credit for free registration next season to compensate for the technological failure that ultimately led to the Jets losing the home GF. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2HD-Interview-Johnston-.mp3