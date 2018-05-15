Did your wedding vows include a health warning certificate? Relationship expert Melissa Ferrari asks?

Recent research has shown that being in an unhealthy relationship can be as hazardous to our health as smoking. With couples in healthy relationships suffering 35% fewer illnesses.do you think should you ‘Quit’ for your own health? Melissa Ferrari chats to Brent about it?

About Melissa Ferrari



Melissa uses a range of proven approaches in her practice, and is one of few therapists in the country to have received training from American clinician and researcher Stan Tatkin, who is one of the world’s most renowned pioneers in couples counselling. He is the founder of the PACT Training Institute and the developer of the PACT method – Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy, which is an approach Melissa uses in her practice. Melissa is also a Clinical Member of the Australian College Of Relationship Counsellors.

