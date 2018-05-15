Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

The world is full of wealthy smart business people, now they are owning restaurants and spending millions on them, Brent and Huey chat about the new culture of wealthy designer restaurants and huey gives a us a simple Slow Roasted Lamb Shoulder recipe(nom nom nom)

SLOW ROASTED LAMB SHOULDER

2 kg lamb shoulder on bone

olive oil

sea salt & freshly pepper

1 large head of garlic, separated, unpeeled

2 large onions, peeled & quartered

12 chats, unpeeled

2 cups red wine

½ can diced tomatoes

a few sprigs fresh rosemary

4 bay leaves

butter

Preheat oven to 220°C

Rub the lamb with oil and season.

Put the garlic, onions and chats in a large oiled roasting tray, top with the lamb and cook for 30 mins.

Turn oven temp. down to 120°C.

Combine the wine, tomatoes, rosemary and bay leaves. Then pour into the tray, cover tightly with kitchen foil and bake for 3½ -4 hours until fork tender.

Strain the sauce, reduce if necessary, and whisk in the butter.

Serve with vegies and the lamb cut in chunks.

Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)

Otaki, New Zealand

Culinary career

Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.

