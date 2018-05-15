Man Charged after Vandalising a Burning Car in Lake Macquarie

A man has been charged with numerous offences after he was allegedly found on the roof of a burning car while spray painting it, in Tingira Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to bushland on Croudace Road at about 4pm by Fire & Rescue NSW crews who were trying to extinguish a fire inside a car.

The fire officers were unable to use their hoses at full-force due to a man who was standing on top of the vehicle, allegedly using a spray can.

Police were required to get the man off the burning car, however he allegedly refused.

As officers approached the 20-year-old man he allegedly sprayed them with paint and resisted their attempts to pull them to safety.

Officers then used capsicum spray on the man and pulled him to safety.

He was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including assault police, resist arrest, light fire and be reckless as to spread, hinder/obstruct emergency services operations as well as malicious damage.

He was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.