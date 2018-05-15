For Guest Sharing New digital drivers licences are coming using a mobile phone as your wallet! Mike JamesMay 15, 2018 12:42 pmMay 15, 2018 Today Minister Victor Dominello called in to explain to us what its all about. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-MP-Victor-Dominello.mp3 The Hon. Victor Michael DOMINELLO, MP Member of the Legislative Assembly Member for Ryde Minister for Finance, Services and Property Member of the Liberal Party Previous ArticleTech talk with Geoff QuattromaniNext ArticleMeditalk with Dr Ross Walker