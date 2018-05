Brent and Geoff talk about new AI google assistant, black dot death, if you are on a benefit or pension, we show how you can save money on a new fridge or TV, you could save up to 50% off retail.

To find out more about the discount applicances and TV click here.

https://appliance.environment.nsw.gov.au/Suitability

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-14052018.mp3

Geoff is from www.EFTM.com