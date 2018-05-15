Why do politicians ignore polls? Professor Ian McAllister explains

Professor Ian McAllister chats about the politicians games, ego and how it works with voters.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Professor-Ian-McAllister.mp3



Ian McAllister is Distinguished Professor of Political Science at The Australian National University, and from 1997 until 2004 was Director of the Research School of Social Sciences at the ANU.

He has previously held chairs at the University of New South Wales and the University of Manchester and has held other academic appointments at The Queen’s University of Belfast and the University of Strathclyde.

He was President of the British Politics Group 2001-2002, has edited the Australian Journal of Political Science since 2004, and was chair of the Comparative Study of Electoral Systems project from 2003 to 2008. He is an Honorary Professor at the University of Aberdeen, a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia and a Corresponding Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

(image source lifehacker.com.au)