Anti aging miracle research by Queensland group!

Brent speaks to Associate Professor Derek Richard about ground breaking research from The Cancer and Ageing Research Program (CARP) that is indicating reversing the aging process. The group are now looking for funding to continue the research to begin clinical trials!

Listen to the very educating podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Assoc-Professor-Derek-Richard.mp3



Assoc Prof Derek Richard

BSc (Hons) University of Dundee, UK

PhD, University of Dundee, UK

ARC Future Fellow 2010-present

To support the project you can do so in many ways.

visit https://www.carp.org.au for direct or

go to https://www.carfcoffee.com.au/ and buy good coffee whose proceeds go to the research program