Richard & Kim spoke with NSW Senator and former Australian Major general, Jim Molan, about the terror warning for Aussies travelling to Indonesia following the latest attacks. They also talked about the new power given to police to approach anyone at our International and domestic airports and ask for ID without cause as part of new airport security measures. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Jim-Molan-2HD-Interview-.mp3