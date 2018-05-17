Aggravated Break-In at Thornton

Police are appealing for information following an alleged aggravated break and enter at Thornton overnight.

It’s believed five people broke into the home on Rockleigh Street around 3:30am where they locked themselves in a room and ransacked it.

One of the residents confronted the group prompting a man and a woman to flee the scene with stolen property.

The three remaining men allegedly hit the 19-year-old male occupant in the head with a crow bar before also fleeing.

The man was taken to Maitland Hospital in a stable condition suffering facial injuries.

Officers are now investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.