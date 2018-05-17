Melbourne’s Tim Glasby Joins Knights

The Newcastle Knights have continued an impressive recruitment drive with the club announcing the signing of Melbourne Storm prop Tim Glasby on a three-year deal from 2019.

The 29-year-old had a standout out year in 2017 which included a premiership with the Melbourne Storm and an Origin series win with Queensland.

Knights coach Nathan Brown is confident Glasby will help the teams forwards go the next level.

“Tim being an Origin player and grand final winner is important for our squad, with his quality and experience set to t o add a lot to our forward pack”

Brown also identified the 106kg prop’s leadership abilities as a big selling point.

“He is with the leadership group in Melbourne now and will also provide valuable leadership here at the Knights,” said Brown.

Since 2013, Glasby has made 94 NRL appearances.