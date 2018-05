Richard & Kim spoke to Nulkaba woman Jan Hugo who owns Monarchs in the Hunter museum. Jan’s Royal Memorabilia collection is one of the biggest in the world. They also spoke to her about all the hype around the Royal Wedding this weekend of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Jan-Hugh-2HD-Interview-.mp3