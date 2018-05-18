Man Charged over Alleged Business Break-Ins

A man has been charged following a spate of break-ins across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Police have been investigating since the incidents began earlier this month.

It’s believed safes and cash registers were targeted at businesses in Edgeworth, Adamstown, New Lambton and Mount Hutton.

Officers arrested the 40-year-old man yesterday afternoon when they stopped a vehicle on Hunter Street.

Police searched his Waratah home where they allegedly found clothes and tools used during the break-ins, stolen laptops and steroids.

The man has been hit with a number of charges including five counts of aggravated break and enter in company, drug possession and custody of a knife.

He’ll front Newcastle Local Court today.