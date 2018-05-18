Man Charged Over Lake Macquarie Axe Attack

A man is facing close to a dozen charges after allegedly attacking an elderly man with an axe at Rathmines this morning.

At around 7:15am, it’s believed a 44-year-old broke into a number of homes on Rosemary Row Road wielding an axe.

He reportedly assaulted a 73-year-old with the weapon shortly afterwards.

The man was taken to the John Hunter Hospital with a shoulder wound, but his injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

It’s understood the men are known to each other.

The alleged offender has been charged with multiple counts of intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated break and enter whilst armed, and using a weapon to commit indictable offence.

He’s been refused bail and will front court tomorrow (Saturday, May 19 2018).