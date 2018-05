It’s National Volunteers Week so Richard & Kim spoke to Damian Charleson, proprietor of Jayco Newcastle & Hunter Valley homes. Damian is a volunteer for Camp Q http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2HD-Interview-Charleson-.mp3 uality and has raised more than $100,000 for the organisation. He will also this week become the first recipient of the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Chairman’s Medal for his work as a volunteer.