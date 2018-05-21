Volunteer Week is 21-27th May – Phil Campbell from the SES Explains!

Phil Campbell explains what WOW is (Wear Orange Wednesday) and the benefits of volunteering to the community and yourself well being.

Listen to the podcast.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Phil-Campbell.mp3

To volunteer with the SES visit https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/

For other services looking for volunteers, visit https://www.volunteeringaustralia.org/



Phil Campbell is the Manager Media and Communications for the New South Wales State Emergency Service,

leading a small integrated team of communications professionals in the areas of Media, Public Relations, Ministerial

Liaison and Web/Social Media.

Phil Chairs the Australian Council of State Emergency Services Communication Group, and is an end-user in

communications with the Bushfire Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Council.

Phil has overseen and helped write an in-house volunteer media officer training program that has been developed

to provide depth to the Service’s media capability and has facilitated the in-house training of senior executive

members.

In August 2014 Phil received a Churchill Fellowship to undertake research into the effect of media images of risky

behaviour and whether that leads to imitative or copycat behaviour in the community.

Phil is the recipient of a Commissioner’s Commendation and Commissioner’s Citation for his work in emergency

communications and has overseen several award winning projects including the NSW State Level of the Australian

Safer Communities Award.