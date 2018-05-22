Firefighters Battle Blazes in Tighes Hill and Telarah

Firefighters have been called in to contain two separate fires in the Hunter on Tuesday night.
The first occurred at Tighes Hill TAFE where a second floor administration room was found well alight at around 8:20pm.
NSW Fire and Rescue were at the scene for several hours and managed to contain the blaze to a single floor.
Meanwhile a fire also broke out near the Hunter Trade College at Telarah at about the same time.
A demountable classroom suffered major fire damage.
No-one was injured in either incident.
Police investigations are ongoing.