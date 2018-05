If you have never given blood, but may have thought about, we tell you how and where, bloodbank spokes person Jemma Falkenmire, tells us what the blood is needed and used for, the process and more.

Brent WANTS you to donate, if you do call us and let us know!

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Jemma-Falkenmire.mp3

MORE INFORMATION

http://www.donateblood.com.au/

Call: 13 14 95