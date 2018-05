Police are on the hunt for three men following a high speed pursuit through Cooks Hill in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police first spotted a white Subaru speeding on Newcomen Street at about 3am.

They attempted to stop the car but the driver sped off.

A pursuit then ensued with the vehicle, with speeds reaching 100 kilometres per hour down Darby Street.

The car eventually came to a stop at Nesca Park where the men allegedly fled on foot.

Police believe the car was stolen.