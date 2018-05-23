Brent Bultitude Movie and entertainment with Kim Mike JamesMay 23, 2018 5:50 amMay 23, 2018 Kim reviews a new release movie The Crooked house, a new Agatha Christie adaptation to film, she discusses the new Star Wars film “solo”, Royal wedding gifts bags on ebay!, and the bishop sermon at the wedding. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-KimBauer.mp3 Previous ArticleWhy you shouldn’t pay your mortgage off? Andrew Woodward knows why!