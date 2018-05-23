Police Investigating Assault and Robbery at Jesmond

Police are looking for information about an alleged assault and robbery at Jesmond overnight.

At about 6pm, a 38-year-old man left a shopping centre on Blue Gum Road and entered a laneway near Fraser Street where he was reportedly attacked from behind.

It’s understood that two men knocked him to the ground, and assaulted him several times before making off with his wallet and phone.

The victim then ran into a nearby bowling club and alerted police.

Investigations are now underway.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.